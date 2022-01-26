NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Now Is Not the Time for Biden to Weaken U.S. Nuclear Resolve

The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson under way in the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands, October 21, 2020. (Mass Communication Specialist First Class Devin M. Langer/US Navy)
Softening our nuclear policy while Putin amasses troops on Ukraine’s border would send the worst possible message.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R ussia is building a massive invasion force on Ukraine’s border, China is rehearsing air strikes on Taiwan, and both Moscow and Beijing are racing to construct newer and larger nuclear arsenals. Nuclear weapons are central to their revisionist military strategies. Maintaining a strong deterrent and stronger alliances must continue to be central to ours.

Consequently, it is concerning that in the face of not one, but two major nuclear threats, the Biden administration is considering adopting policies that explicitly de-emphasize the role of nuclear weapons in U.S. defense policy. Any change in U.S. nuclear declaratory policy, the public articulation of the

