Now Is Not the Time for Biden to Weaken U.S. Nuclear Resolve

Softening our nuclear policy while Putin amasses troops on Ukraine’s border would send the worst possible message.

Russia is building a massive invasion force on Ukraine's border, China is rehearsing air strikes on Taiwan, and both Moscow and Beijing are racing to construct newer and larger nuclear arsenals. Nuclear weapons are central to their revisionist military strategies. Maintaining a strong deterrent and stronger alliances must continue to be central to ours.

Consequently, it is concerning that in the face of not one, but two major nuclear threats, the Biden administration is considering adopting policies that explicitly de-emphasize the role of nuclear weapons in U.S. defense policy. Any change in U.S. nuclear declaratory policy, the public articulation of the …