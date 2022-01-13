NRPLUS Conference Call with Mike Pompeo and Rich Lowry

On Thursday morning, Rich Lowry spoke with former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on an exclusive, members-only NRPLUS conference call.

Rich and the secretary kicked off the call with a discussion of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Secretary Pompeo pointed out how what we are seeing now is nothing new from Putin – it is his typical model of coercive diplomacy.

The pair moved on to our other authoritarian adversary: China. They discussed whether China or Russia posed a bigger threat to our nation and emphasized the importance of working to ensure that Russia and China don’t form a military …