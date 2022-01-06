One Year Later: Examining Trump’s Role in the Capitol Riot

To say the president’s condemnable behavior triggered the riot is not the same as saying he intended or incited a riot.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n this January 6 anniversary, I most vividly remember the shock and fury of watching the Capitol riot unfold, the instant recognition of a blight on our history. It is America’s proud boast to have made the transition of power through peaceful, lawful means a norm for modern republics. One needn’t buy the Democrats’ politicized “insurrection” distortion to grasp that something precious is forever tarnished.

It’s not gone. The norm endures. The media-Democrat complex’s “insurrection” pap is designed to exaggerate a rare episode of politically motivated violence by the incoherent populist Right, the better to obscure the thrum of violence commited …