Pope Francis Is Right

On the folly of dogs and cats that ‘take the place of children’

The pope's being Catholic is not exactly newsworthy. Perhaps it's a sign of the religious illiteracy of our age, then, that Pope Francis's remarks about the importance of motherhood and fatherhood have upset progressive pet owners.

In his general audience last Wednesday — during a discussion of Saint Joseph, whom Catholics believe to be the foster father of Jesus — Pope Francis called adoption “among the highest forms of love” and said more couples ought to pursue it. The pope also mourned the West’s “demographic winter” and criticized couples having only one or no children. As an example of “selfishness” and …