Predatory Putin Has Sniffed Out Fear in the West

In the animal kingdom, predators can smell the fear of their victims. Horses also sense the fearful and disobey their orders. Putin is an extraordinary horseman — you can Google the photos — and he is fearless. At the same time, he is a predator. And he has long since sniffed out the weaknesses of his adversaries.

The EU is not a union in any practical sense. And America has enough on its plate just surviving Joe Biden, ever dithering, the only president in the world who has to emit an erratum every time he opens his mouth in front of …