The fight for life is the most recent effort to ensure that our country abides by the solemn words of the Declaration of Independence.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n January 21, hundreds of thousands of Americans will join the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., urging the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and end abortion on demand. If past years are any indication, most media will ignore the massive gathering or maybe even dismiss it as a religious event.

But make no mistake: The pro-life movement is profoundly American. In fact, it aims to uphold the promise at the core of the American Founding: that every human being, including the unborn child, has inherent dignity and the inalienable right to life.

The fight for life is the …