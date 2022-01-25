NR PLUS Olympics

Propaganda Victory? NBC and TikTok Team Up to Promote Beijing Olympics

The Olympic rings are shown in Zhangjiakou, China, January 25, 2022. (Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)
The move raises concerns about the independence of NBC’s coverage.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE N BCUniversal is partnering with TikTok to promote its coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The popular social-media app is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, which has raised national-security concerns. This news, which was first reported by industry-specific outlets such as TechCrunch, PRWeek, and AdAge, is almost guaranteed to exacerbate concerns that NBC, which holds exclusive rights to broadcast the games, will deliver a major propaganda victory to the Chinese Communist Party.

In a press release issued yesterday, NBCUniversal reportedly announced that its partnership with TikTok will center around exclusive, original content to be promoted on its various TikTok

