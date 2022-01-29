Razzle-Dazzle of Frans Hals in London

The Laughing Cavalier stars in a show of the Dutch master's portraits at the Wallace Collection.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I ’m in London now, back for the first time since the Chinese coronavirus turned the world upside down. I’d written about the National Portrait Gallery’s Cecil Beaton’s Bright Young Things exhibition, a piece NR published on March 14, 2020. It was a celebrity gaga show about Beaton, a serious artist who deserved better. It was fun all the same.

What, in retrospect, a taunting thing to have done. Days later, a confederacy of dullards, charlatans, and quacks seized our lives, crashed the economy, and tossed hundreds of millions of children from school and workers from their jobs, all to tilt at …