Razzle-Dazzle of Frans Hals in London

By
Left: Frans Hals, Willem Coymans, 1645. Oil on canvas. (Photo courtesy of the Wallace Collection)
Right: Frans Hals, The Laughing Cavalier, 1624. Oil on canvas. (The Wallace Collection. Photo courtesy of the museum) (Photos courtesy of the Wallace Collection)
The Laughing Cavalier stars in a show of the Dutch master's portraits at the Wallace Collection.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I ’m in London now, back for the first time since the Chinese coronavirus turned the world upside down. I’d written about the National Portrait Gallery’s Cecil Beaton’s Bright Young Things exhibition, a piece NR published on March 14, 2020. It was a celebrity gaga show about Beaton, a serious artist who deserved better. It was fun all the same.

What, in retrospect, a taunting thing to have done. Days later, a confederacy of dullards, charlatans, and quacks seized our lives, crashed the economy, and tossed hundreds of millions of children from school and workers from their jobs, all to tilt at

