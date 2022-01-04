Richard Leakey, R.I.P.

He was a man whose thinking — on wildlife conservation, paleontology, and more — was ahead of its time.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE N ot long after the New Year was rung in, the Grim Reaper finally caught up with my old friend and collaborator, Richard Leakey — the son of the famous paleontologists Louis and Mary Leakey, a famous paleontologist in his own right, a pioneering conservationist, bon vivant, and so much more. While Leakey had been no stranger to close brushes with the Reaper, on January 2, 2022, he failed to escape.

I first met Leakey, and learned of his passion for wildlife conservation, back in the spring of 1972. It was then that the anthropologist Neville Dyson-Hudson, an expert on East African …