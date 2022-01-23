Right to Repair: A Consumer Movement That Left and Right Should Agree On

When you buy a product, you should be able to expect that you’re its sole owner.

There's an old saying that a stopped clock is right twice a day. We shouldn't be shocked, then, that President Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders are correct in part of their economic analysis of consumer rights. That's an area where conservatives could benefit people in their daily lives as well as win over independent voters.

Last July, Biden signed an executive order designed to promote competition. The order is highly flawed in its failure to see how the use of big government to curb monopolies often makes big business bigger. It is way too reliant on discredited notions of antitrust to …