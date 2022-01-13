Sasse Blasts Biden’s ‘Senile’ Demagoguery

The Nebraska senator also took aim at the Democratic voting bills in question and made the case for reforming the Electoral Count Act.

Nebraska GOP senator Ben Sasse went to the Senate floor on Thursday afternoon to defend the filibuster and blast President Biden's speech earlier this week that likened the opponents of Democratic voting legislation to George Wallace and Bull Connor.

“The president of the United States called half the country a bunch of racist bigots,” Sasse said. “He doesn’t believe that. This was a senile comment of a man who read whatever was loaded into his teleprompter.”

“If Joe Biden really believes that Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are bigots,” Sasse asked, “why has he not called for them to be kicked out …