Schumer’s Ugly ‘Voting Rights’ Gamble

It’s the Senate majority leader who is a threat to the constitutional order.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n a Dear Colleague letter this week, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer warns that if Republicans refuse to support the Democrats’ unconstitutional efforts to nationalize elections, he will move to eliminate legislative checks and balances by blowing up the filibuster. “As former Senator Robert Byrd famously said, Senate Rules ‘must be changed to reflect changed circumstances,'” Schumer argued. “Put more plainly by Senator Byrd, ‘Congress is not obliged to be bound by the dead hand of the past.'”

And by the “past,” Schumer means only a couple of years ago, when he led a record 300-plus filibusters during Donald Trump’s presidency. …