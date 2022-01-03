NR PLUS Law & the Courts

SCOTUS Should Nix Biden’s Vaccine Mandates

By
President Joe Biden and the White House COVID-19 Response Team participate in a virtual call with the National Governors Association from the White House Complex in Washington, D.C., December 27, 2021. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
In two fast-tracked cases, SCOTUS has the chance to restore constitutional limits.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Supreme Court has fast-tracked two cases involving the vaccine mandates that President Biden has imperiously imposed on tens of millions of Americans: one mandate for businesses that employ more than 100 people and another, separate mandate for health-care workers. Oral argument is scheduled for Friday. That’s a big reason I’m betting the Court is poised to deal the president a double dose of defeat — though nothing is certain, of course.

Very simply, Biden is in violation of the Constitution. We have a republic, not a monarchy, and there is nothing inherent in the executive power conferred by Article II that

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

Recommended

The Latest