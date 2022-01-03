SCOTUS Should Nix Biden’s Vaccine Mandates

In two fast-tracked cases, SCOTUS has the chance to restore constitutional limits.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Supreme Court has fast-tracked two cases involving the vaccine mandates that President Biden has imperiously imposed on tens of millions of Americans: one mandate for businesses that employ more than 100 people and another, separate mandate for health-care workers. Oral argument is scheduled for Friday. That’s a big reason I’m betting the Court is poised to deal the president a double dose of defeat — though nothing is certain, of course.

Very simply, Biden is in violation of the Constitution. We have a republic, not a monarchy, and there is nothing inherent in the executive power conferred by Article II that …