So Long, Djoker

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE Y ou would think that a professional athlete would understand the concept of playing by the rules.
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is having some trouble in Australia. Australian rules require that foreigners arriving in Australia be vaccinated against Covid-19. Djokovic refuses to be vaccinated but showed up for the Australian Open anyway, and then made things worse for himself by lying on his immigration paperwork. Australia has canceled his visa — twice, thanks to legal wrangling — and now proposes to deport him.
Which it should.
Australia, like the United States and every other country with a democratic government, passes some bad laws …
