So Pay Them More

A store advertises for workers in downtown Los Angeles, Calif., November, 16, 2021. (Mike Blake/Reuters)
If employers want workers to fill their job openings, there’s a ready-made solution staring them in the face.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he hearts of men are mysterious. Economics is hard. But the Great Resignation is the least-mysterious development of the Covid era.

I know the secret to keeping employees on the job: Pay them more.

The econometric libertarians in their propeller beanies, the country-club Republicans in their blue blazers, the people who lecture the world about “bootstraps” and “self-reliance” and “rugged individualism” — all of these people seem to understand how supply and demand work in every market except the labor market.

We go through this every year. If the price of gasoline spikes, the would-be central planners of the Left (and, often enough,

