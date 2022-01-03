Starting the New Year with Gratitude

National Review founder William F. Buckley Jr. (National Review)

Thank you for your vote of confidence, and all that you do to support our invaluable mission.

Our founder, William F. Buckley Jr., called us to “a rebirth of gratitude for those who have cared for us, living and, mostly, dead.” He continued, “The high moments of our way of life are their gifts to us. We must remember them in our thoughts and prayers; and in our deeds.”

I begin this new year on a grateful note — grateful to the hundreds of contributors who joined us for National Review Institute’s 2021 End-of-Year campaign. Together, I’m pleased to share that we raised approximately $500,000 for NRI’s critical educational and outreach programs.

If you haven’t already donated, it’s not too late! Please consider giving a tax-deductible contribution here towards this campaign.

Funds from this campaign will help set us up for a successful New Year, in which we have much to accomplish. Our team is already off to the races, getting ready for a busy several months. Next month begins our biennial Regional Seminars, in which we crisscross the country to bring NR talent and prominent conservative voices to a city near you — join us! Our first event will be held in Palm Beach, Fla., on February 16.

We’re also gearing up for our upcoming virtual WFB Communicators Workshop, in which we offer students in the communication arts lessons on the importance of civility, persuasion, and respect, along with training for their professional development. Know someone who might be interested? Learn more here.

There’s much more to come, and we look forward to all that we can accomplish with your support.

May this year bring us an abundance of blessings and success in our pursuit to advance liberty.