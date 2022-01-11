NR PLUS World

State Department Wants the Kremlin to Focus on ‘Building Back Better,’ Not Invading Ukraine

By
Russian service members take part in tactical combat exercises held by a motorized rifle division at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov Region, Russia, December 10, 2021. (Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters)
Meanwhile, the Biden administration is still resisting efforts to crack down on a critical Russian pipeline project.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A senior State Department official said Tuesday that Russia should focus on “building back better” at home instead of menacing Ukraine, in a peculiar rhetorical bid to persuade Moscow to back down from its military threats.

“At a time when Covid is running rampant again across Russia as it is in other places, and where only half the population is vaccinated, the Kremlin has to justify to the Russian people why it is stoking a potentially very bloody conflict for Russia, rather than focusing on its own citizens’ health and on Russia’s own significant challenges in building back better,” said

