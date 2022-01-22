NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Support for Democrats’ Abortion Agenda Is a Mirage

By
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference about the House vote on H.R. 3755, the “Women’s Health Protection Act” legislation to “establish a federally protected right to abortion access” at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., September 24, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
Important context in considering what might happen in the event that Roe is overturned

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M any political prognosticators seem awfully confident that should Roe v. Wade be overturned — and that’s, of course, a big if — the decision will be devastating for Republicans in the next election.

Now, I preface the following by noting that even if 99 percent of voters were rock-ribbed fans of abortion rights, it wouldn’t make the procedure any less immoral or the fight to limit it any less important. And even if 99 percent of Americans supported keeping Roe in place, it wouldn’t change the fact that the Supreme Court concocted a non-existent “right” from the ether on this day

