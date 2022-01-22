Support for Democrats’ Abortion Agenda Is a Mirage

Important context in considering what might happen in the event that Roe is overturned

Many political prognosticators seem awfully confident that should Roe v. Wade be overturned — and that's, of course, a big if — the decision will be devastating for Republicans in the next election.

Now, I preface the following by noting that even if 99 percent of voters were rock-ribbed fans of abortion rights, it wouldn’t make the procedure any less immoral or the fight to limit it any less important. And even if 99 percent of Americans supported keeping Roe in place, it wouldn’t change the fact that the Supreme Court concocted a non-existent “right” from the ether on this day …