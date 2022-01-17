Tearing Us Apart: How Abortion Harms Everything and Solves Nothing

Announcing a new book equipping readers for the next chapter of the pro-life movement.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T oday we honor Martin Luther King Jr., who in his most famous address proclaimed, “When the architects of our republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir. This note was a promise that all men — yes, black men as well as white men — would be guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

The same remains true today, as pro-life Americans labor to vindicate that promissory note for all people, born and unborn. After 50 years …