NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Ted Cruz Debases Himself for the Base

By
Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) questions U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger during the Senate Rules and Administration Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., January 5, 2022. (Tom Williams/Pool via Reuters)
The Texas senator tries to be all things to all people, and ends up pleasing no one.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hat an extraordinary disappointment Ted Cruz is. On paper, the man should be a star. He’s intellectually gifted, he has a remarkable memory, and, on the vast majority of public-policy questions, his political instincts are sound. But he’s a coward, and, at this level, cowardice represents an intractable flaw.

Worse, Cruz is transparent in his cowardice. One must assume that Cruz believes himself to be a practitioner of political chess, and yet he seems oddly unaware of his tendency to prefigure each and every move through a loudspeaker. On Wednesday, as part of a mawkish paean to the Capitol Police, Cruz

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest