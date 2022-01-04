Texas Democrats Have a Problem

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J ames Talarico speaks like he’s rehearsing in front of the mirror. In the spaces between his sentences — always delivered just-so, with an air of practiced paternal gravitas — the young Texas Democrat scans the crowd, just to make sure they’re hanging on his every word, swooning under the sheer weight of his intellect. Talarico’s is a revolutionary message: People over politics. Love over hate. Unity over division. Forward — not backward. “We’re bigger than partisanship. We’re bigger than ignorance. We’re bigger than intolerance,” he solemnly informs the audience. “Texas is bigger than all of those things, because it’s not …
They’re learning the hard way that charisma and recycled MSNBC talking points are not enough to woo red-state voters.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
Elizabeth Warren's Big Whopper
Elizabeth Warren now contends that Big Grocery is conspiring to take advantage of consumers.
Things Could Be Worse: Some Thoughts for the New Year
Less fanaticism, more restraint, and more moderation — not the worst idea for a new year’s resolution.
McConnell Makes His Case: ‘We Must Be Doing Something Right’
The Senate Republican leader on how to resist the ‘genuine radicals’ bent on destroying the Senate and transforming the country.
The Snoot Party Goes to War
Democrats shoot themselves in the foot to make their displeasure with Joe Manchin clear.
Biden Fails the Christmas Test
The White House had a head start on the task of getting Covid tests ready for the holidays, and failed miserably anyway.
Jussie Smollett: Funniest. Trial. Ever.
Jussie Smollett’s hate-hoax fairy tale did expose how gullible Americans can be when you yell ‘racism.’
The Latest
Over 450,000 Children Returned to Remote Learning after Holiday
Districts in cities including Newark, N.J., Atlanta, Ga., and Cleveland, Ohio, decided to begin school remotely.
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Navy Vaccine Mandate for 35 Challengers
'The Navy servicemembers in this case seek to vindicate the very freedoms they have sacrificed so much to protect,' the judge wrote.
Democrats Double Down on Elections Power Grab
The Left doesn’t want a debate over the details because it would show that the state laws they rail against simply make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.
Richard Leakey, R.I.P.
He was a man whose thinking — on wildlife conservation, paleontology, and more — was ahead of its time.
Cornell University's Covid Overreach
With virtually all students vaccinated, Cornell continues to act like it’s still March 2020.
Chuck Schumer’s January 6 Cynicism
For him, the disgraceful Capitol spectacle is an excuse to jam through Democrats’ long-desired rewrite of America’s electoral rules.