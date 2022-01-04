NR PLUS Elections

Texas Democrats Have a Problem

By
James Talarico in 2019. (via YouTube)
They’re learning the hard way that charisma and recycled MSNBC talking points are not enough to woo red-state voters.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J ames Talarico speaks like he’s rehearsing in front of the mirror. In the spaces between his sentences — always delivered just-so, with an air of practiced paternal gravitas — the young Texas Democrat scans the crowd, just to make sure they’re hanging on his every word, swooning under the sheer weight of his intellect. Talarico’s is a revolutionary message: People over politics. Love over hate. Unity over division. Forward — not backward. “We’re bigger than partisanship. We’re bigger than ignorance. We’re bigger than intolerance,” he solemnly informs the audience. “Texas is bigger than all of those things, because it’s not

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest