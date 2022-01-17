NR PLUS U.S.

Texas Synagogue Hostage Crisis: A Case Study in Downplaying Antisemitism

A law enforcement vehicle is parked outisde of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, January 15, 2022. (Shelby Tauber/Reuters)
Being cautious about assigning motive seems to apply only to certain politically inconvenient acts.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W atching the Congregation Beth Israel hostage situation unfold this weekend, one might have been under the impression that a 44-year-old British Islamist named Malik Faisal Akram had traveled 5,000 miles and then merely wandered into a temple in a Dallas suburb by happenstance, before taking four hostages and demanding the release of a notorious terrorist.

Akram — or as the Telegraph described him, a man “with an English accent” — allegedly demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, known by the moniker “Lady al-Qaeda,” from the nearby Carswell Air Force Base. Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who spent years in North America, is serving

