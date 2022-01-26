The ADL Has Chosen a Side. And It’s Not the Jewish One

The organization’s championing of progressives has increasingly clashed with its stated mission of calling out antisemitism.

Not long after a slew of attacks on religious New York City Jews, the Anti-Defamation League's new director of Jewish outreach, Tema Smith, declared, "One of these days we need to talk about how the Jewish community's reactions to antisemitism coming from Black people is inherently tied to (implicitly racist) fears of Black violence."

In the progressive hierarchy of victimhood, devout Jews — whose ancestors probably knew a thing or two about systemic bigotry — are the ones obligated to wrestle with their alleged, latent racism after being smashed over the head with a brick as they walked down the street …