The Alarm Bells in Europe

A Russian service member atop a T-72B3 main battle tank during military drills at the Kadamovsky range in Rostov Region, Russia, December 20, 2021. (Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters)
Putin’s desperate gamble in Ukraine is revealing that the West has no idea what it wants anymore.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE V ladimir Putin is often accused of playing a bad hand well. His continent-sized nation was demeaned by Barack Obama as a mere gas station, with an economy comparable to Italy’s. But he’s also credited with using troll farms and a handful of cheesy Facebook memes to poison the debate among America’s political class, half of whom went on to portray him as an omnicompetent master of world events. This chatter about Putin’s mastery over foreign elections displeased Putin’s Russian rivals mightily.

But what we see at the border of Ukraine is not Russia playing a bad hand well. Instead, Russia has

