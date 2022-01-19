The Church Ladies of the New Woke Religion

There is no reasoning with the racially obsessed, explains John McWhorter in Woke Racism.

'M edievals with lattes" is how linguist John McWhorter describes the dogma-repeating, heretic-expelling, reason-rejecting devotees of the new religion, one that is becoming something like the state-, school-, and corporation-enforced creed of the West despite being rejected by most citizens. The creed often calls itself "anti-racism," though it freely and frankly practices racism when it proposes, for instance, that being held to the same standards as other groups is not viable for blacks.

To describe the faithful, McWhorter rejects the term “wokester” as being too loaded (though I would point out that both “woke” and “politically correct” began as terms used by …