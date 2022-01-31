NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Cultural Revolution Up North

By
An indigenous rights activist holds a sign after the “Unsettle Canada Day 150 Picnic” as the country marks its 150th anniversary in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in 2017. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)
Woke activists in Canada are trying to rewrite history and shut down intellectual freedom.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E arlier this month, Jordan Peterson, the most famous cultural export from Canada since Marshall McLuhan, announced that he was resigning as a tenured professor of psychology at the University of Toronto. He’d achieved Canadian fame a few years ago for pushing back against forced speech at the university. After an appearance on British television in 2018, he shot to worldwide stardom for defending empiricism — specifically, the once uncontroversial notion that men and women are biologically different — against a host who kept reinterpreting his remarks to be the opposite of what he was clearly saying.

Peterson explained in his announcement

