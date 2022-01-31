The Cultural Revolution Up North

Woke activists in Canada are trying to rewrite history and shut down intellectual freedom.

Earlier this month, Jordan Peterson, the most famous cultural export from Canada since Marshall McLuhan, announced that he was resigning as a tenured professor of psychology at the University of Toronto. He'd achieved Canadian fame a few years ago for pushing back against forced speech at the university. After an appearance on British television in 2018, he shot to worldwide stardom for defending empiricism — specifically, the once uncontroversial notion that men and women are biologically different — against a host who kept reinterpreting his remarks to be the opposite of what he was clearly saying.

Peterson explained in his announcement …