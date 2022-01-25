The DOJ’s Civil-Rights Case in George Floyd’s Killing: How Race Factors In

Technically, the case isn’t about race. But in truth, there would be no federal civil-rights prosecution against the Minnesota cops were it not for Floyd’s race.

In federal court on Monday, a jury of Minnesotans heard opening statements in the civil-rights trial of three since-fired police officers who, along with convicted former officer Derek Chauvin, physically detained George Floyd on a Minneapolis street on Memorial Day 2020, allegedly causing his death.

Even though there’s no real doubt, in the sense of legal culpability, that the police detention caused Floyd’s death, “allegedly” is still the appropriate term in this context. That is because Chauvin’s convictions in state and, recently, federal court are not admissible evidence against his three fellow former police officers — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, …