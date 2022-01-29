NR PLUS U.S.

The End of Making Plans

By
People walk past a COVID-19 testing sign in New York City, January 20, 2022. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)
In Year Three of the pandemic, the question of whether we’ll ever be able to plan visits, vacations, and outings with confidence is one worth considering.  

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W e had just finished cooking our New Year’s Eve dinner and were preparing to gather. Then came the ominous words from our three-year-old son, who over the course of an hour had lost some of his trademark effervescence: “I’m not feeling well.”

Rip open the test. Scramble to read the instructions. Then wait 15 minutes? Ha! Within five, I could see our guest and my sister-in-law huddled over the Covid test, discussing its incipient results in hushed tones: positive, obviously. Within another 15 minutes, we had scooted our guest and her son out the door, packing them up dinner to go

