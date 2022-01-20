The Environmental Left Is Its Own Worst Enemy

Another clean-electricity project fails because of local environmentalists.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has staked his legacy on the persecution of "climate deniers." It's a cause for which he seems ideally suited: He is the sort of person who would have been perfectly comfortable persecuting heretics during the Spanish Inquisition.

Senator Whitehouse thinks that our collective failure to do anything serious about the climate crisis is the fault of the diabolical Koch brothers and the conservative think tanks that do their demonic bidding. In fact, the senator has only himself and his environmentalist allies to blame for the daunting obstacles facing any clean-energy transition.

Consider the latest calamity to befall the Cardinal-Hickory …