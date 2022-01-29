NR PLUS Film & TV

The Excruciatingly Proper English Gentleman: A Case Study

By
Bill Nighy in Living. (Number 9 Films/Ross Ferguson/Courtesy of Sundance Institute)
Bill Nighy proves that ‘subtly devastating’ is not an oxymoron in the beautifully painted film Living.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I love me some films about painfully repressed Englishmen. Fade in on an umbrella-toting, bowler-wearing, pleasure-rejecting, granite-faced member of the starched-underpants brigade, and I’m hooked. Think of a movie about a safecracker: You know the box will get opened, and it’s delicious to wonder how. Oh, and Bill Nighy is my favorite actor. So guess whether I liked Nighy’s new one, in which he plays a rigidly correct Fifties bureaucrat who hasn’t smiled since V.E. Day.

I’d walk eight miles through a swamp of toe fungus to watch Nighy read the weather report, and the actor’s impeccable taste in material does

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest

The End of Making Plans

The End of Making Plans

In Year Three of the pandemic, the question of whether we’ll ever be able to plan visits, vacations, and outings with confidence is one worth considering.  