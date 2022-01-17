The FBI Stops, Then Muffs, Jihadist Hostage-Taking at a Texas Synagogue

Unfortunately, the FBI often goes out of its way to avoid saying anything that might be taken to attribute antisemitism to Muslims.

These days, even when its agents do a great job, the FBI still manages to shoot itself in the foot.

Saturday should be regarded as a great bureau success. With valor and skill, the agency’s Hostage Rescue Team (HRT) managed to end a hostage-taking siege in a synagogue on the outskirts of Fort Worth. For hours there, at Congregation Beth Israel of Colleyville, Texas, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and three congregation members were held hostage by an armed jihadist, Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British national.

The agents shot and killed the gunman, and no harm was done to any of the hostages …