The Four Bobs — and the Economic Importance of Self-Starters

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen I thought of the American Dream as a high-school student in 1980s Indiana, I thought of a family friend named Bob. He was an independent manufacturers’ representative, supplying faucets and other hardware to hotel chains. He and his wife regularly invited my family to poolside cookouts at their home on several wooded acres, and hosted us every summer at their lake house in Michigan. Another family friend, also named Bob, owned an upscale men’s clothing store and often got us and his family together at their home at the end of a long lane. I learned in adulthood that …
Have we forgotten those who embody an American ideal?
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
McConnell Makes His Case: ‘We Must Be Doing Something Right’
The Senate Republican leader on how to resist the ‘genuine radicals’ bent on destroying the Senate and transforming the country.
Things Could Be Worse: Some Thoughts for the New Year
Less fanaticism, more restraint, and more moderation — not the worst idea for a new year’s resolution.
The Snoot Party Goes to War
Democrats shoot themselves in the foot to make their displeasure with Joe Manchin clear.
One Year Later: Examining Trump’s Role in the Capitol Riot
To say the president’s condemnable behavior triggered the riot is not the same as saying he intended or incited a riot.
Biden Fails the Christmas Test
The White House had a head start on the task of getting Covid tests ready for the holidays, and failed miserably anyway.
Anniversary of a Disgrace
January 6 isn’t comparable to the Civil War or 9/11, but it is a stain on the nation’s history and Donald Trump should not escape blame.
The Latest
Witch-hunts, Old and New
Progressives replace one set of superstitions with another.
Toward a Politics of Charity
We must strive to understand our opponents even as we disagree with them, and even as we consider at least some of their fears irrational or unfounded.
Dirty Harry at 50
We will not see his like anytime soon.
Misrepresenting Madison, Destabilizing Democracy
A Columbia law prof takes to the New York Times to libel the Constitution’s chief architect and propose system-unsettling changes to our politics.
Record-Setting Transgender Swimmer Bested in Meet by Another Transgender Swimmer
UPenn's Lia Thomas was twice bested at a recent swim meet by Iszac Henig, another transgender athlete who is presently making the transition from female to male.
U.K. Government Panel Advises against Fourth Covid Vaccine Dose
The panel recommended instead that as many people as possible receive a third shot to strengthen protection against infection.