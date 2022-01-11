The Idiocy of Vaccine Mandates for Kids

Never underestimate the irresistible urge of officialdom toward pandemic coercion.

The old legal maxim is that everything which is not forbidden is permitted. Many public-health experts apparently have their own version of this rule — whatever is not forbidden must be mandated.

It was less than three months ago that the Food and Drug Administration approved the Covid-19 vaccine for children on an emergency basis, and already there are debates whether schools should mandate it and jurisdictions prohibit unvaccinated kids from engaging in activities.

California, Louisiana, and Washington, D.C., have scheduled mandates to take effect when the FDA fully approves the vaccine for kids. Los Angeles and Oakland have mandates, although they’ve …