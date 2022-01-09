The Left’s Latest Political Scheme: Let Noncitizens Vote

More than 800,000 will soon be eligible to cast ballots in municipal elections in New York City.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D espite misgivings, New York City’s new mayor, Eric Adams, has rolled over for the city council and allowed more than 800,000 noncitizen residents to vote in future elections for mayor and all other city officials.

Starting in 2023, the city will have to print separate ballots for city races, since noncitizens will still be barred from voting in statewide and presidential elections. But make no mistake. The new New York law is part of a nationwide push to blur the very meaning of citizenship and promote noncitizen voting everywhere and for all offices.

There are few limits on how far the “woke” …