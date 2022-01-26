The Limits of Making a Film about Your Own Cuteness

A young actor-filmmaker builds a dramedy around self-gratification in Cha Cha Real Smooth.

'I ndie film" may be conflated in the popular imagination with "edgy film," but a quality of the Sundance Film Festival that doesn't get much notice is how, year after year, many of its marquee offerings turn out to be conventional, sweet, and nice. A case in point is this year's Cha Cha Real Smooth, which is as edgy as a tub of margarine.

Not that it’s a bad movie; it simply has no impact. The writer-director-star of this cinematic bildungsroman is Cooper Raiff, and, gosh, Cooper Raiff really wants you to like Cooper Raiff. Perhaps you will. Perhaps you’ll love him. …