The Limits of Making a Film about Your Own Cuteness

By
Dakota Johnson appears in CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH by Cooper Raiff, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. (Courtesy of Sundance Institute)
A young actor-filmmaker builds a dramedy around self-gratification in Cha Cha Real Smooth.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘I ndie film” may be conflated in the popular imagination with “edgy film,” but a quality of the Sundance Film Festival that doesn’t get much notice is how, year after year, many of its marquee offerings turn out to be conventional, sweet, and nice. A case in point is this year’s Cha Cha Real Smooth, which is as edgy as a tub of margarine.

Not that it’s a bad movie; it simply has no impact. The writer-director-star of this cinematic bildungsroman is Cooper Raiff, and, gosh, Cooper Raiff really wants you to like Cooper Raiff. Perhaps you will. Perhaps you’ll love him.

