The Man Who Stood Up to Putin

The urgent documentary Navalny gives us a look inside the dangerous life of a fearless dissident targeted for assassination.

Alexei Navalny, Vladimir Putin's cleverest and most courageous antagonist, says that he assumed that once he became famous years ago, "It will be problematic for them just to kill me." Pause. "Yes, I was very wrong."

In August of 2020, the journalist-comic-dissident-politician noted how strange it was not to be hassled by police while campaigning in Siberia. He would find out why he received such gentle treatment on the way home, when he became violently ill. On the long flight from Siberia to Moscow, he would have died had the pilot not made an emergency landing and arranged for emergency life-saving …