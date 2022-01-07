The Myth of No-Fault Divorce

Normalizing family break-up comes at a huge social cost.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen the former British health secretary’s extramarital affair came to light last year, the press was much more interested in the fact that he’d breached his own social-distancing rules than that he committed adultery. Perhaps (as one writer friend suggested to me) so few commentators are willing to invoke traditional standards lest they too are measured by them. After all, in our post-Christian society, adultery is not necessarily wrong. There is also a widespread acceptance of “no fault divorce,” the idea that marriage, like a car, sometimes spontaneously breaks down, becoming more hassle than it’s worth.

One proponent of this philosophy …