The New York Mask-Mandate Mess

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s our Michael Brendan Dougherty recounted Tuesday, confusion abounded Monday over the ramifications of a ruling by a state judge in Nassau County, which invalidated — however fleetingly — the New York mask mandate. Judge Thomas Rademaker’s six-page decision stemmed from a challenge to the mandate’s draconian application to children aged two and up.
Much of the confusion was sown, willfully it appears, by the authoritarian progressives who run the Empire State’s administrative state — in this instance, the Department of Education, which was leaping to the defense of its fellow technocrats in the Department of Health (and, derivatively, Kathy Hochul, …
