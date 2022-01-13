NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘A lot of what you’re seeing as attacks on me, quite frankly, are attacks on science,” Anthony Fauci told NBC’s Chuck Todd in June. In November, he told CBS’s Margaret Brennan that when people criticize him, “they’re really criticizing science because I represent science.” It must just be a coincidence, then, that “science” always seems to change whenever Fauci’s prestigious position at the head of our Covid regime is at stake. The mousy public-health bureaucrat just keeps finding reasons to extend the crisis. In March, he told CNN’s Jake Tapper that pandemic restrictions could end once the country fell below 10,000 daily cases. …
The Permanent Pandemic Security State
As we near the end of the Covid era, we have critical choices to make.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
McConnell Makes His Case: ‘We Must Be Doing Something Right’
The Senate Republican leader on how to resist the ‘genuine radicals’ bent on destroying the Senate and transforming the country.
Things Could Be Worse: Some Thoughts for the New Year
Less fanaticism, more restraint, and more moderation — not the worst idea for a new year’s resolution.
The Snoot Party Goes to War
Democrats shoot themselves in the foot to make their displeasure with Joe Manchin clear.
Biden Fails the Christmas Test
The White House had a head start on the task of getting Covid tests ready for the holidays, and failed miserably anyway.
One Year Later: Examining Trump’s Role in the Capitol Riot
To say the president’s condemnable behavior triggered the riot is not the same as saying he intended or incited a riot.
Anniversary of a Disgrace
January 6 isn’t comparable to the Civil War or 9/11, but it is a stain on the nation’s history and Donald Trump should not escape blame.
The Latest
Yale Women Artists Star in a New Exhibition
Over 150 years, its art school has trained major talents.
New Jersey Is Set to ‘Codify’ Unlimited Abortion
The law declares abortion a ‘fundamental right’ and creates a pathway for requiring insurers to cover elective abortions.
Two Urgent Tax Proposals for 2022
These bipartisan tax provisions could help buoy the economy.
New York Times Ignores School Closures, Policing Policies in Report on Rising Youth Gun Violence
The Times report suggests that ‘Covid trauma’ and an increase in gun sales drove the surge.
What Is Biden Thinking?
Is the Democrats’ public demonstration of weakness on the filibuster really going to fire up progressives, or will it demoralize them?
McCarthy Rejects January 6 Committee’s Request for Voluntary Testimony
'It is not serving any legislative purpose. The committee’s only objective is to attempt to damage its political opponents,' said McCarthy.