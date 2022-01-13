The Permanent Pandemic Security State

As we near the end of the Covid era, we have critical choices to make.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘A lot of what you’re seeing as attacks on me, quite frankly, are attacks on science,” Anthony Fauci told NBC’s Chuck Todd in June. In November, he told CBS’s Margaret Brennan that when people criticize him, “they’re really criticizing science because I represent science.” It must just be a coincidence, then, that “science” always seems to change whenever Fauci’s prestigious position at the head of our Covid regime is at stake. The mousy public-health bureaucrat just keeps finding reasons to extend the crisis. In March, he told CNN’s Jake Tapper that pandemic restrictions could end once the country fell below 10,000 daily cases. …