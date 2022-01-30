NR PLUS World

The Quantum Computing Race Is Too Important to Lose

By
An employee works at the Rigetti Fab-1 integrated quantum device manufacturing facility in Fremont, Calif., April 28, 2021. (Rigettti/Handout via Reuters)
If China gets ahead of the U.S. in this crucial frontier of the future, it could change everything — for the worse.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast month, IBM announced a 127-qubit quantum processor. While it is still an incredibly infant computer with near-zero practical applications, the fact that it exists is a testament to human achievement and a signal that more and more powerful computers are to come. Quantum computing is shaping up to be the next stage of computer development. However, it is not currently obvious that the U.S. will dominate this next stage. As in many other fields, China is nipping at our heels. If it triumphs, the future could look very different — and much worse.

To understand the state of play, it

Mitchell Palmer is a graduate student at George Mason University and currently works in the cybersecurity field. He has contributed to quantum-cryptography research and consulted for a quantum-cryptography startup called Encrypted Grid, LLC.

