The Real Reason They Want to Cancel Joe Rogan

Progressives hate free speech because they want to control what you think.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week, musician Neil Young issued an ultimatum: Spotify could either remove Joe Rogan’s immensely popular podcast or it could remove Young’s catalogue of music. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young explained.

The musician’s complaint came in response to what he deemed Covid-19 “misinformation” on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, including the host’s skeptical comments about the vaccines. After giving it some thought, Spotify took down Young’s music, explaining that the supposedly objectionable content on Rogan’s podcast did not meet the threshold for removal.

Young’s lonely lament might not have succeeded in silencing Rogan, but he did manage to …