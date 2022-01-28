The Supreme Court Can Right a Grave Wrong in Upcoming Affirmative-Action Cases

At stake is nothing less than the principle of equality before the law.

'T he way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race."

So wrote Chief Justice John Roberts in a 2007 affirmative-action case. Roberts couldn’t get a majority to agree back then, as Justice Anthony Kennedy, the fifth vote in the case, refused to join that part of the opinion. But on Monday, the Supreme Court gave him another chance to get that fifth vote: The justices accepted and consolidated two affirmative-action cases — one regarding Harvard University and the other the University of North Carolina.

The Court already looks poised to make big decisions …