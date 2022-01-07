The Supreme Court’s Chance to Uphold Artistic Freedom

Why the case of web designer Lorie Smith deserves to be heard.

No one likes to compete when the deck is stacked against them. It's why we intuitively cheer those who stand up to rigged systems. Think Squid Game, The Hunger Games, or The Running Man. The idea runs throughout our literature and pop culture.

The same intuition applies to speech. That’s why we have the First Amendment. In theory, it requires the government to stay neutral in some arenas. That doesn’t always mean that we’re entitled to equal resources or equal results. CNN can reach a larger audience than you or I. But at the very least, it means the government can’t …