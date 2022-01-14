The Supreme Court’s Vaccine Decisions Are a Blow to the Administrative State

The decisions signal that the current Court is serious about applying the Constitution’s structural separation of powers.

The Supreme Court issued a split decision on two of the Biden administration's Covid-19 vaccination mandates. In the first, a 6–3 majority stayed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate requiring Covid vaccinations for workers in companies with 100 or more employees. In the second, the Court narrowly (5–4) upheld the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) mandate requiring facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funds to ensure their staff are vaccinated.

While the result was mixed, the decisions signal that the current Court is serious about applying the Constitution’s structural separation of powers that places lawmaking authority in …