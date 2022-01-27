NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n the wake of the March for Life, abortion activists have returned to one of their favorite tropes: asserting that the pro-life movement is entangled with and operated by white supremacists. Op-eds in the Guardian and NBC News — the latter written by two abortion-rights activists — fixate on the fact that the white supremacist and neo-fascist group Patriot Front appeared at March for Life events in Washington, D.C., and Chicago. Both pieces argue that the presence of the alt-right group is just one example of the supposed white nationalism that pervades the pro-life movement. “The white supremacist and anti-choice …
The Truth about White Supremacists and Abortion
Pro-abortion writers recycle the false claim that the pro-life movement is entangled with racists.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
Joe Biden Doesn’t Know What You’re Talking About
To watch Biden at the lectern was to experience shock and dismay interspersed with moments of alarm and dark humor. No wonder he hides from the media.
Things Could Be Worse: Some Thoughts for the New Year
Less fanaticism, more restraint, and more moderation — not the worst idea for a new year’s resolution.
Patton Oswalt Turns Rat against Dave Chappelle
Oswalt betrayed a friend of 34 years because he was scared by the antics of a handful of crap-flinging baboons on the Internet.
Why Were Authorities So Evasive About the Synagogue Gunman's Motive?
Why were President Biden and the FBI so reluctant to say that the synagogue gunman was motivated by antisemitism and jihadism?
Biden Disgraces Himself
What the president’s Georgia voting speech lacked in facts, he tried to make up in hysteria.
One Year Later: Examining Trump’s Role in the Capitol Riot
To say the president’s condemnable behavior triggered the riot is not the same as saying he intended or incited a riot.
The Latest
Biden Pledges to Nominate Black Woman to Supreme Court by End of February
Justice Breyer formally announced on Thursday that he would retire by the summer recess.
Justice Breyer Formally Announces Retirement
Breyer said he would step down over the summer 'assuming that by then my successor has been nominated and confirmed.'
IRS to Require Facial Recognition to Access Online Functions
Roughly 70 million Americans have already scanned their faces to ID.me to file for unemployment benefits, child tax credits, and other services.
Pod Save America Hosts Laugh Along as Obama Alum Calls Kyrsten Sinema a 'C***'
Alyssa Mastromonaco, deputy chief of staff under Obama, used the slur while berating Sinema for opposing filibuster changes.
Learning to Live with Covid -- and the Unvaccinated
The risk the unvaccinated pose is primarily to themselves.
Bodycam Footage Shows Migrants Flown into NY in Dead of Night: 'Everything Is Supposed to Be Hush-Hush'
One federal contractor on the scene said the Biden administration is 'betraying the American people.'