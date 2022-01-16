The Wisdom of Grandmothers

A collection of Jewish folktales combines the rhythms of everyday life with stories of mystery and beauty.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M y local library website informs me that, since 2011, I have checked out 1,803 items. With material ranging from Far Side Gallery comic-strip collections to seasons of Psych to Anna Karenina, the list doesn’t lack variety, even if it has a bit of repetition. Top among the repeated favorites were Frances Wise Brown’s Granny’s Wonderful Chair and Adèle Geras’s My Grandmother’s Stories. I’ll write about the first title in due time, as it’s one of the most charming collections of fairytales, but for now, let’s enter the rich world a Jewish grandmother paints with her tales.

First published in 1990, My …