There Are No Easy Cures for What Ails Our Body Politic

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t seems like longer, but it was only 2006 when my friend John O’Sullivan published his book The President, The Pope, and the Prime Minister, a genuinely fascinating survey of the overlapping careers of the three great heroes of the closing years of the Cold War: Ronald Reagan, Pope John Paul II, and Margaret Thatcher. It is a book that retains its interest even today — in many ways, its interest is heightened by the great difference between that era and this one.
Nostalgia must always be resisted, but one might be tempted to give up on politics and public affairs …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.