Trump without Trumpism

All that's left of Trumpism are Trump’s grievances and aspirations.

On a recent podcast with Conan O'Brien, the comedian Zach Galifianakis said America's obsession with celebrity culture was a "mental illness" that explained why we ended up with Donald Trump, a celebrity president.

Given how tired and ineffective Joe Biden looks right now as president, my guess is that Republicans will be awfully tempted if Trump presents himself for election in 2024. He’s still more relatable than all other elected Republicans, funnier, and freer to say what he thinks. The problem for Trump is that he’s now all about Trump. He’s lost the political substance of his first campaign and is …