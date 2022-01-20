Two Senate Seats Shy of Radicalism

By forcing a vote on the nuclear option, Schumer makes it clear that Democrats are two seats away from implementing a radical agenda on many issues.

What did Chuck Schumer's failed attack on the filibuster accomplish?

When the Senate majority leader pushed ahead with a doomed vote on the nuclear option — using a simple majority to set a precedent contrary to the Standing Rules of the Senate — he was mostly acting to placate progressive donors and activists.

Pushing his caucus to the brink without succeeding will not help Democratic incumbents in battleground states such as Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and New Hampshire, but it might help ensure that Schumer will not have to face a left-wing primary challenge this year from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or some other AOC-backed …