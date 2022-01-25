Vaccine Mandates: Another Work-Around Doesn’t Work

The Biden administration’s willingness to skirt normal legislative processes has resulted in every Covid-vaccine policy being subjected to judicial review.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M eat Loaf, the quirky rock star who just died, had a hit with Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad. The Biden administration wishes it could do that well. With the new decision of a federal district court in southern Texas enjoining enforcement of the vaccine mandate for federal workers, Biden is one out of four.

Realizing that Congress had never enacted a law requiring American civilians to be vaccinated, and that it is unclear whether it has the constitutional authority to do so, the administration sought — in the words of White House chief of staff Ron Klain — “work-arounds.” The …